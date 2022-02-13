Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $125.91 Million

Analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) will post $125.91 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de)’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $124.93 million and the highest is $127.00 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) reported sales of $116.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de) will report full-year sales of $521.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $520.60 million to $522.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $584.05 million, with estimates ranging from $579.30 million to $587.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bottomline Technologies (de).

EPAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $56.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $56.80. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -113.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.72.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 6,889 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $390,330.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 5,459 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $309,306.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,348 shares of company stock worth $924,518. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,446,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,668,000 after purchasing an additional 41,288 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,762,000 after purchasing an additional 93,137 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 413.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 34,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlements between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

