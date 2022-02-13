Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.56 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) to report $3.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.55 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.59 billion. Devon Energy posted sales of $1.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 178.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full-year sales of $11.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.19 billion to $11.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $14.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.12 billion to $14.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Devon Energy.

DVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.24.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $54.11 on Friday. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $55.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.87.

Devon Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $81,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,812 shares of company stock worth $1,801,555 in the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 15,094 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,654 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

