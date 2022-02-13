Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Will Post Earnings of $1.93 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) will announce earnings per share of $1.93 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.14 and the lowest is $1.75. Houlihan Lokey posted earnings per share of $1.51 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full-year earnings of $7.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $7.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $7.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.27 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.39%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on HLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,117,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,592,000 after purchasing an additional 37,814 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,535,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,131,000 after purchasing an additional 412,298 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,635,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,267,000 after purchasing an additional 19,253 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,591,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,603,000 after purchasing an additional 201,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,386,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,112,000 after purchasing an additional 685,338 shares during the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HLI traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.46. The company had a trading volume of 561,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,619. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.65. Houlihan Lokey has a 12-month low of $63.38 and a 12-month high of $122.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

