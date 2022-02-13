Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) to Post -$0.29 EPS

Analysts expect Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Orchard Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($1.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($1.11). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Orchard Therapeutics.
ORTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Orchard Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Orchard Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Orchard Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.35.
Shares of ORTX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.07. 562,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,190. The company has a market cap of $134.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 6.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.91. Orchard Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $9.08.
About Orchard Therapeutics
Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.
