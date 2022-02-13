Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $114.37 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) will announce $114.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Skillz’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $113.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $114.76 million. Skillz reported sales of $67.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 68.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Skillz will report full year sales of $389.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $389.09 million to $390.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $545.31 million, with estimates ranging from $494.80 million to $590.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Skillz.

Get Skillz alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on SKLZ. cut their price objective on shares of Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.95.

In related news, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $2,142,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer acquired 19,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.56 per share, with a total value of $249,956.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKLZ. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Skillz by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,151,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,449,000 after acquiring an additional 112,235 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Skillz by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,316,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,792,000 after acquiring an additional 44,064 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Skillz by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 285,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 11,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.29% of the company’s stock.

SKLZ traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $4.18. The company had a trading volume of 12,578,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,401,098. Skillz has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $40.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day moving average is $9.40.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skillz (SKLZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.