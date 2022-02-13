Zacks: Analysts Expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Equities analysts expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to announce earnings of $1.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.39. East West Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $6.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.24 to $6.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $7.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.05). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EWBC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.89.

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $99,956.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total transaction of $146,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWBC. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,857,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 13.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,033,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,623 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,909,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 433.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,164,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,599,000 after acquiring an additional 945,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 64.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,190,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,864,000 after acquiring an additional 860,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,095,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,579. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $65.87 and a 1-year high of $92.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Featured Articles

