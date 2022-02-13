Zacks: Analysts Expect Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) will announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ekso Bionics’ earnings. Ekso Bionics posted earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ekso Bionics will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.01) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ekso Bionics.

Several research firms have recently commented on EKSO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ekso Bionics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of EKSO opened at $2.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 10.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.75. Ekso Bionics has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $10.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EKSO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ekso Bionics by 35,735.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 100,058 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ekso Bionics by 29.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 409,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 94,207 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ekso Bionics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ekso Bionics by 65.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 42,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ekso Bionics during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

