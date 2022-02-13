Zacks: Analysts Expect FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for FTS International’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that FTS International will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.38 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FTS International.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of FTS International by 561.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of FTS International during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTS International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTS International during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FTS International in the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FTSI opened at $26.39 on Thursday. FTS International has a fifty-two week low of $17.17 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.79.

FTS International Company Profile

FTS International, Inc engages in the provision of oil and natural gas well completion services. Its services include pressure pumping, wire line and perforating, reservoir optimization, and equipment manufacturing. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

