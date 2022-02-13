Zacks: Analysts Expect Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) to Announce $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) to report earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hess’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $1.27. Hess reported earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hess will report full year earnings of $5.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $7.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $7.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hess.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target (up from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.79.

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 220,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.27, for a total transaction of $20,147,122.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 10,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $910,273.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 333,381 shares of company stock valued at $30,391,513. 12.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Hess in the second quarter worth approximately $2,385,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Hess by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hess by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,243,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,593,030,000 after purchasing an additional 138,621 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Hess by 15.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 310,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,216,000 after purchasing an additional 40,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hess by 35.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,143,000 after purchasing an additional 439,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HES traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,809,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,518. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.44 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.63. Hess has a one year low of $57.50 and a one year high of $96.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hess (HES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.