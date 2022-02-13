Zacks: Analysts Expect Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) to Announce $1.94 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) will report earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.81 and the highest is $2.02. Malibu Boats posted earnings of $1.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full-year earnings of $7.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.84 to $8.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $263.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MBUU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

MBUU traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,546. Malibu Boats has a 52-week low of $55.28 and a 52-week high of $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.73.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in Malibu Boats by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Malibu Boats by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Malibu Boats by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Malibu Boats by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 322,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,142,000 after purchasing an additional 40,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Malibu Boats by 158.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 7,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

