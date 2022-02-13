Zacks: Analysts Expect Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) to Announce $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) will report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Wingstop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.36. Wingstop reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.47. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wingstop.

WING has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.78.

NASDAQ WING traded up $1.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.70. The company had a trading volume of 588,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,819. Wingstop has a one year low of $112.49 and a one year high of $187.35. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.78 and its 200-day moving average is $166.76.

In related news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $40,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $3,322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wingstop by 1,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Wingstop by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 641.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

