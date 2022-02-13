Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will announce $1.73 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.68 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.76 billion. Big Lots posted sales of $1.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year sales of $6.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $6.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $6.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 19.03%. Big Lots’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIG. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Big Lots from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Big Lots from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Big Lots currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $43.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Rivers Group grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 31,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 0.6% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 2.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $37.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.08. Big Lots has a one year low of $36.63 and a one year high of $73.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.16.

Big Lots announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently 19.48%.

Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

