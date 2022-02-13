Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $354.51 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) will announce sales of $354.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $338.40 million to $371.56 million. Driven Brands reported sales of $288.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Driven Brands.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Driven Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Shares of NASDAQ DRVN traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.80. 481,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.56. Driven Brands has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $35.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRVN. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Driven Brands by 66.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Driven Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Driven Brands by 1,480.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Driven Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Driven Brands by 55.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Driven Brands (DRVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.