Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) to Post $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.52. GoDaddy reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 550%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $2.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $3.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover GoDaddy.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 419.14%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. GoDaddy’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

GDDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.64.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $111,790.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $371,902.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $491,861 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Tobam raised its stake in GoDaddy by 524.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000.

NYSE GDDY traded up $6.39 on Tuesday, hitting $80.60. 5,290,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,663,231. GoDaddy has a 1-year low of $65.70 and a 1-year high of $91.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 61.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

