Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to Post -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) will announce earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.12). Guidewire Software reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $165.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

GWRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet cut Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Guidewire Software stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.02. 455,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,733. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of -81.21 and a beta of 1.30. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $91.76 and a 12 month high of $130.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.29.

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $628,281.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $269,570.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,655,512. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,031,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,894,000 after purchasing an additional 19,883 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 438,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,828,000 after purchasing an additional 17,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth $2,503,000.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

