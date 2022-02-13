Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.47. Hewlett Packard Enterprise posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HPE shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.81.

NYSE HPE opened at $17.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $17.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.75%.

In related news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $145,044.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 16,486 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $250,092.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,299 shares of company stock worth $6,116,248 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

