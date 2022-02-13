Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) to report $1.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.58 and the lowest is $1.50. Installed Building Products reported earnings per share of $1.23 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $5.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.64 to $6.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Installed Building Products.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.43.

Installed Building Products stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.59. The stock had a trading volume of 100,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,383. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.80. Installed Building Products has a 12-month low of $98.43 and a 12-month high of $141.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total value of $7,990,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.42, for a total transaction of $6,771,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,500 shares of company stock worth $14,830,415. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 273.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 42,136 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

