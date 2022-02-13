Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Investar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.56. Investar reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investar will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.15 million during the quarter. Investar had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 7.44%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut Investar from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Investar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Investar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Investar by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISTR stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $19.85. The company had a trading volume of 10,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,707. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $205.31 million, a PE ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.54 and a 200-day moving average of $20.06. Investar has a 12 month low of $16.96 and a 12 month high of $23.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Investar

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

