Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $463.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) will announce sales of $463.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Vision’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $468.70 million and the lowest is $458.10 million. National Vision reported sales of $496.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Vision will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. National Vision had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $518.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on EYE shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut National Vision from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Vision in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.11.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of National Vision by 89,753.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,481,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,893,000 after buying an additional 2,478,997 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of National Vision by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,356,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,300,000 after buying an additional 743,168 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of National Vision by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,244,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,632,000 after buying an additional 676,666 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its position in shares of National Vision by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,447,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,198,000 after buying an additional 330,790 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in National Vision by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 635,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,487,000 after purchasing an additional 232,871 shares in the last quarter.

EYE traded down $1.03 on Monday, hitting $38.11. 508,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,931. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.49 and a 200-day moving average of $51.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.76. National Vision has a 12-month low of $36.92 and a 12-month high of $65.92.

National Vision declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

