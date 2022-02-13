Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. New Residential Investment reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.90 million. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 39.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NRZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com lowered New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of NRZ traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,326,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,905,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.82. New Residential Investment has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $11.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.99%.

In other news, Director Robert Mcginnis purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 9.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,188,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,855 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 20.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,986,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,130,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,655,000 after acquiring an additional 219,821 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,847,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,622,000 after buying an additional 595,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,520,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,121,000 after buying an additional 1,679,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

