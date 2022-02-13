Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) to Announce -$0.59 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) will announce earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.91). Teladoc Health reported earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 118.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full-year earnings of ($3.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.30) to ($3.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($1.44). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Teladoc Health.

TDOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.96.

TDOC stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.83. 4,227,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,240,763. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $66.50 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.86.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total value of $425,317.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,773 shares of company stock worth $901,428 in the last three months. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after buying an additional 6,158 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 16,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,772 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,359,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

