Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Will Announce Earnings of $2.99 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) will announce $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for TopBuild’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.26. TopBuild reported earnings of $2.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full year earnings of $10.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.55 to $10.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $13.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.27 to $13.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TopBuild.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.63.

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total transaction of $546,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth about $6,346,000. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 6,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BLD traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $227.18. 167,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,896. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $179.50 and a 52 week high of $284.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.57.

TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

