Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $309.83 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) to report sales of $309.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $310.79 million and the lowest is $309.00 million. Viavi Solutions reported sales of $303.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 19.51% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VIAV shares. TheStreet raised Viavi Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

VIAV stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.67. 1,700,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,331,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.25. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -151.55 and a beta of 0.71. Viavi Solutions has a 1 year low of $14.68 and a 1 year high of $18.14.

In related news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $38,367.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total transaction of $75,179.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,419 shares of company stock valued at $268,073 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

