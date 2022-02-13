Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.20 Million

Analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) will report sales of $4.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.80 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $5.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $18.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.70 million to $23.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $19.14 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $56.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.30% and a negative net margin of 328.86%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XENE shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of XENE stock opened at $30.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.95. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $36.42.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, insider Seggern Christopher Von purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $97,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 17,557 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $550,060.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 212.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 100.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 51,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 25,999 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 411,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after acquiring an additional 13,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 87,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 24,588 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

