Zacks: Brokerages Expect DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect that DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the highest is $1.02. DXC Technology posted earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full-year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DXC Technology.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DXC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,974,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 25.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,568,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329,558 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 141,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after buying an additional 22,236 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,024,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,715,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,276. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.48. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $44.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DXC Technology (DXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.