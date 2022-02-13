Zacks: Brokerages Expect Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) to Announce $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.45. Healthcare Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Healthcare Realty Trust.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,433,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 506,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,031,000 after purchasing an additional 140,709 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 31,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HR stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,067,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,847. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.22 and its 200-day moving average is $31.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.85 and a beta of 0.60. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $28.73 and a 1-year high of $33.77.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Realty Trust (HR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.