Zacks: Brokerages Expect Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Post’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.48. Post reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 96.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Post will report full-year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $6.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Post.

Get Post alerts:

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). Post had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on POST shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.60.

NYSE POST traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.60. 322,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,778. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.42. Post has a 52 week low of $94.76 and a 52 week high of $118.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 2,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.64 per share, with a total value of $207,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $187,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Post by 71.8% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Post by 148.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Post (POST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.