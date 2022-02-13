Zacks Investment Management Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Zacks Investment Management raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,786,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,719,000 after purchasing an additional 232,477 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,170,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,445,000 after purchasing an additional 25,449 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,080,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,476,000 after purchasing an additional 150,234 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 740,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,025,000 after purchasing an additional 20,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 444.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 521,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,562,000 after purchasing an additional 425,869 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VSS opened at $126.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.31 and a 200 day moving average of $134.72. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $121.58 and a 12 month high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.