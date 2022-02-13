Zacks Investment Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diodes during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Diodes by 233.6% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Diodes by 29.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Diodes by 34.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Diodes during the third quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Diodes alerts:

In other Diodes news, Director C H. Chen sold 6,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $670,717.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $66,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,300 shares of company stock worth $5,272,446 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIOD stock opened at $89.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.85. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.01 and a 12 month high of $113.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Diodes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DIOD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.80.

Diodes Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.