Zacks Investment Management Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Zacks Investment Management cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 49.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,707 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EWL. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,454,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the third quarter worth about $16,615,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the third quarter worth about $14,451,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the third quarter worth about $5,982,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 194.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 176,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 116,687 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF alerts:

Shares of EWL stock opened at $48.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.05. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12 month low of $42.59 and a 12 month high of $53.06.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.