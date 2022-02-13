Zacks Investment Management Sells 895 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Zacks Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,087,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,995,000 after purchasing an additional 139,980 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,961,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,828,000 after acquiring an additional 805,172 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 969,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,931,000 after acquiring an additional 53,333 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 364.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 916,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,377,000 after acquiring an additional 719,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 686,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,988,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

In other Rush Enterprises news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $107,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RUSHA stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.21 and a 12 month high of $60.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29.

RUSHA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.