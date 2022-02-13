Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing generic, brand and biosimilar products. The company operates primarily in North America, Asia and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, formerly known as Impax Laboratories Inc., is based in New Jersey, United States. “

NYSE:AMRX opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 53.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.95.

In related news, Director Gautam Patel purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $210,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Chirag K. Patel acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. 33.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

