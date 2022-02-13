Zacks Investment Research Lowers Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on owning premium-branded, select-service hotels in the upscale and upper midscale segments of the lodging industry. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Hotel Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.08.

Shares of NYSE INN opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.49. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 2.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

