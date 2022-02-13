Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stake Increased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 393,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,338 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $203,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 850.0% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.71.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $441.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $545.27 and its 200-day moving average is $556.17. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $436.24 and a one year high of $615.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.14. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.08, for a total transaction of $550,622.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.00, for a total value of $910,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,212 shares of company stock valued at $9,182,287 over the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

