Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.15 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $441.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $436.24 and a 12 month high of $615.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $545.27 and a 200-day moving average of $556.17. The company has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total transaction of $471,584.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.00, for a total value of $910,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,212 shares of company stock valued at $9,182,287 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zebra Technologies stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $582.71.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.