Zeepin Achieves Market Capitalization of $382,781.76 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One Zeepin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $382,781.76 and $61,627.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zeepin has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00044716 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,937.36 or 0.06903426 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,545.25 or 0.99990487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00047954 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00049457 BTC.

Zeepin Coin Profile

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

