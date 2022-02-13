Zel Price Reaches $0.15 (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. One Zel coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zel has a market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zel has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.39 or 0.00275667 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00077995 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00096219 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000107 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004673 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Zel Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

