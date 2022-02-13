Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $117.00 to $128.00. Approximately 66,375 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,813,946 shares.The stock last traded at $117.99 and had previously closed at $114.18.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. dropped their price target on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.30.

In related news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total transaction of $967,252.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $493,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,584 shares of company stock valued at $15,759,358 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Zendesk by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Zendesk by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Zendesk by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Zendesk by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Zendesk by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.97.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.81 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

