Zenfuse (ZEFU) Market Capitalization Tops $2.51 Million

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Zenfuse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0387 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges. Zenfuse has a total market capitalization of $2.51 million and $165,538.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zenfuse has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zenfuse alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004049 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00037934 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.43 or 0.00104663 BTC.

Zenfuse Profile

ZEFU is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,899,301 coins. The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenfuse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zenfuse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zenfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zenfuse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.