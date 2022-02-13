Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,424,400 shares, a growth of 165.9% from the January 15th total of 911,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,102.0 days.
ZHAOF stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.86. Zhaojin Mining Industry has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $1.15.
Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Profile
