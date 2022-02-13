Ziff Davis (ZD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 14th. Analysts expect Ziff Davis to post earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ ZD opened at $102.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.05. Ziff Davis has a 1 year low of $98.48 and a 1 year high of $147.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.87 and its 200 day moving average is $111.65.
In other news, Director Teresa A. Harris acquired 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $108.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,772.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Ziff Davis
Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.
