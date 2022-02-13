Ziff Davis (ZD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 14th. Analysts expect Ziff Davis to post earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ ZD opened at $102.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.05. Ziff Davis has a 1 year low of $98.48 and a 1 year high of $147.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.87 and its 200 day moving average is $111.65.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

In other news, Director Teresa A. Harris acquired 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $108.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,772.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ziff Davis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.33.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.