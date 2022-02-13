Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.06 EPS

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $1.06, Briefing.com reports. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 392.1% on a year-over-year basis. Zillow Group updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ZG opened at $53.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $44.08 and a 1 year high of $212.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.06.

Several research analysts have commented on ZG shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,657,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,271,000 after purchasing an additional 45,928 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,250,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,917,000 after acquiring an additional 144,255 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,811,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,073,000 after acquiring an additional 95,638 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,260,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,500,000 after acquiring an additional 71,281 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,410,000 after acquiring an additional 184,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

