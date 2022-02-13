Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.06 EPS

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $1.06, Briefing.com reports. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 392.1% on a year-over-year basis. Zillow Group updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of ZG opened at $53.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $44.08 and a 1 year high of $212.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.06.
Several research analysts have commented on ZG shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.75.
About Zillow Group
Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.
