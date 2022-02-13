Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.06 EPS

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $1.06, Briefing.com reports. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 392.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Zillow Group updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ZG stock opened at $53.92 on Friday. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $44.08 and a twelve month high of $212.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.98 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,410,000 after purchasing an additional 184,507 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,340,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after acquiring an additional 8,497 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,068,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. 20.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark raised their target price on Zillow Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.75.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.