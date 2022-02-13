Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.06 EPS

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $1.06, Briefing.com reports. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 392.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Zillow Group updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of ZG stock opened at $53.92 on Friday. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $44.08 and a twelve month high of $212.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.98 and a beta of 1.44.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,410,000 after purchasing an additional 184,507 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,340,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after acquiring an additional 8,497 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,068,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. 20.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Zillow Group
Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.
