Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) PT Lowered to $70.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ZG. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities cut shares of Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $125.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $53.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.98 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.08 and a fifty-two week high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $1.06. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 392.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

