Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $47.86, but opened at $54.63. Zillow Group shares last traded at $53.89, with a volume of 41,453 shares changing hands.

The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $1.06. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 392.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities downgraded Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,657,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,271,000 after acquiring an additional 45,928 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Zillow Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,250,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,917,000 after purchasing an additional 144,255 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,811,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,073,000 after buying an additional 95,638 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,260,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,500,000 after buying an additional 71,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,410,000 after buying an additional 184,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.48 and a 200 day moving average of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of -61.98 and a beta of 1.44.

Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

