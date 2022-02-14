-$0.07 EPS Expected for Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) will report earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). Tattooed Chef reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 450%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.
On average, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full-year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tattooed Chef.
TTCF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Tattooed Chef in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
TTCF opened at $11.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $980.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.24 and a beta of 0.10. Tattooed Chef has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $25.73.
About Tattooed Chef
Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.
