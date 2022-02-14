-$0.24 EPS Expected for Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) will announce ($0.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.28). Calithera Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.82). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.53). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Calithera Biosciences.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CALA shares. HC Wainwright cut Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. William Blair lowered Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Calithera Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calithera Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 50.6% during the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 29,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 55.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CALA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.47. 6,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,480,700. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.41. Calithera Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $3.34. The stock has a market cap of $35.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.48.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

