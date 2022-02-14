$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings. Stellus Capital Investment reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.19 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stellus Capital Investment.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

SCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Stellus Capital Investment from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $334,000. 16.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SCM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.75. The company had a trading volume of 655 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,241. The stock has a market cap of $267.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.31. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.38.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. invests in companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $5 to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/defense, business services, consumer products, distribution, education, energy/industrial services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, restaurant/retail, software/technology, and telecommunications.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stellus Capital Investment (SCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.