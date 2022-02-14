-$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Verrica Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.52) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.41). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($2.00). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ VRCA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,110. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.80. The stock has a market cap of $227.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.05.

In related news, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 30,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $283,717.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 42.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 307.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 163.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 213.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

