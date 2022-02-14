$0.48 EPS Expected for Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) will announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Enerplus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.48. Enerplus posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Enerplus will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Enerplus.

Get Enerplus alerts:

ERF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.17.

NYSE ERF opened at $12.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 2.79. Enerplus has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $12.65.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Enerplus by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enerplus (ERF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.